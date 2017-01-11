Trumpet Legend Irvin Mayfield On Why New Orleans IS Jazz

So does the cultural mix

“Native Americans gave us the tom toms as the first sort of drumset, so New Orleans was the birthplace of the modern drumset," Mayfield says. "Add that to the French, Spanish, and English-speaking settlers, plus the Africans performing as free people, and you get a really democratic experience that plays out in the music."

He goes on: "It plays out culturally, it plays out in the food, you can taste it in the gumbo, it plays out in how we celebrate Mardi Gras. There’s no experience like it outside of New Orleans, because of all the other-world influences that were allowed to stay.”