The Craziest Stuff That Happens in 'Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence'

The very serious slow-mo

The action is headed up by William C. Dear, a private investigator who published a book in 2012 called O.J. Is Innocent and I Can Prove It (and has a website that makes gun sounds). Martin Sheen narrates the proceedings, because Martin Sheen narrates everything, which you can read all about in my book Martin Sheen Narrates Everything and I Can Prove It.

Dear has called in two men to assist him: Derrick Levasseur, a police sergeant from Rhode Island "known for his street smarts" (and who also happens to be a 2014 Big Brother winner), and Kris Mohandie, a forensic psychologist who worked on the LAPD negotiation team that handled O.J.'s Bronco chase. After Mohandie thoughtfully whips off his glasses and Dear poses with a microscope, the three of them assemble dramatically and walk down a Los Angeles sidewalk in slow motion. How else are you going to know they're serious about this?