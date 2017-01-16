The Craziest Stuff That Happens in 'Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence'

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and O.J.: Made in America appeared on many critics’ best of 2016 lists, and now Investigation Discovery is taking on the so-called Trial of the Century with a six-part, three-night docuseries called Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence. This new one isn't too interested in exploring the ways racism and fame shaped the 1995 murder trial. It just wants to push a wild fringe theory about who did it.
As you might imagine, Is O.J. Innocent? is not a dogged true crime series. It’s more of a flashy reality show, with the hammy stars and ridiculous stakes to match. Here are the most absurd moments from the first two episodes.
The very serious slow-mo
The action is headed up by William C. Dear, a private investigator who published a book in 2012 called O.J. Is Innocent and I Can Prove It (and has a website that makes gun sounds). Martin Sheen narrates the proceedings, because Martin Sheen narrates everything, which you can read all about in my book Martin Sheen Narrates Everything and I Can Prove It.
Dear has called in two men to assist him: Derrick Levasseur, a police sergeant from Rhode Island "known for his street smarts" (and who also happens to be a 2014 Big Brother winner), and Kris Mohandie, a forensic psychologist who worked on the LAPD negotiation team that handled O.J.'s Bronco chase. After Mohandie thoughtfully whips off his glasses and Dear poses with a microscope, the three of them assemble dramatically and walk down a Los Angeles sidewalk in slow motion. How else are you going to know they're serious about this?
These two awkward interviews
Levasseur and Mohandie meet at a diner, where they decide to conduct some interviews for the investigation, despite not haven't been briefed ahead of time. Levasseur sits down with Tanya Brown, sister of Nicole Brown Simpson, and soon the conversation turns to the murder. It becomes clear that Levasseur is still working on his reality-show, uh, "acting" skills; a dramatic exhale he makes at one point would make every single Kardashian and Real Housewife roll her eyes.
In the second episode, Levasseur interviews Andrea Scott, a friend of Ron Goldman, who was driving her car the night he was killed. On Levasseur's second go, he appears to be struggling to remember lines and he makes hokey interjections to the friend of a murder victim, such as "And that... must be something you don't forget."
The highly dramatic theory reveal
Is O.J. Innocent? makes it to the 19-minute mark before it finally reveals its theory: O.J.'s son did it. To properly set up this big reveal, Dear summons his sidekicks to a conference room full of blown-up photos and boxes of unseen evidence. He believes the culprit is Simpson's son Jason, who was 24 at the time of the murders, and claims that Jason had the opportunity, the means, and the motive.
But this wouldn't be a trashy true-crime show if there weren't stakes involved. So Dear vows, "If I spent the last 23 years of my time and my money seeking justice and I'm wrong, I'll apologize to Jason on camera. I'll apologize in person." Cool? Cool.
When they stare at the house built where O.J.'s house used to be
The team begins at a major disadvantage, since the crime scene was cleaned up 22 years ago. But Levasseur and Mohandie come up with a creative solution: they drive to Nicole’s house and just kinda imagine things. Did they even talk to the current owner about this? Unclear!
They do the same thing at site of O.J.'s home, which was demolished in 1998. But Mohandie was there during the LAPD confrontation with O.J., so he can at least talk about the "crazy night" while the screen flashes photos of the old estate. Levasseur agrees that it's crazy just being there, in their car, looking at a different house.
The very creepy corpse dummies
That weird little exercise poses an important question: how are Levasseur and Mohandie supposed to do actual detective work when they don’t have access to any of the original evidence and the bodies have long been buried? The answer is, apparently, props. When they meet with Craig Harvey, the former chief Los Angeles County coroner investigator, he gives a demonstration about the knife wounds using a creepy dummy. (Why does it have a painted face?!) Another lady dummy sits in the corner the entire time, watching.
The fake infamous Bronco
Speaking of props, the second episode concludes with former LAPD detective Tom Lange explaining the blood evidence discovered in what Sheen calls "perhaps the world's most infamous SUV." The music gets dramatic as Lange walks with Levasseur and Mohandie into a garage where a white Bronco sits. "Wow, here it is," says Levasseur. "Bring back any memories, Tom?" It's only then that Sheen reveals it's (unsurprisingly) a different Bronco with tape showing where the blood on the real Bronco was discovered. But ace work on selling it, team.
The crackpot hat theory
Dear's most crucial piece of evidence is a knife he found in a storage locker that belonged to Jason Simpson. But he's much more obsessed with the fact that Jason once owned a black hat.
Fact: A black-knit hat was recovered at the crime scene in 1994. Investigators found hairs in it, but could only determine that the hairs were consistent with an African-American male. Dear is positive that the hairs belong to Jason rather than O.J. because he has photos of Jason wearing a black knit hat -- and, as he theatrically intones, "O.J. Simpson was never seen wearing a knit wool cap!"
The hat theory comes up a lot over the two episodes and every time it does, Dear sounds more and more like he has a Homeland pegboard full of string, pins, and 37 photos of Jason Simpson in hats. Maybe he does? Keep your eyes peeled for that potential revelation in Episode 3.
We’ll have more observations on Is O.J. Innocent? after parts 3-6 air. Until then, consider the facts, and don’t wear hats.
