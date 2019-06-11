Woodstock is one of the most iconic music festivals in history, if not the most iconic. The original 1969 event drew 400,000 hippies to Upstate New York for a weekend of peace and love and the likes of Joan Baez, Jimi Hendrix, Grateful Dead, and many more on its legendary lineup. Now, 50 years later in a saturated market of corporatized music festivals, a revival of the historical event -- what became the appropriately titled Woodstock 50, taking place from August 16-18 at the NY racetrack Watkins Glen International -- at first sounded like a very exciting idea. Organized by the original fest's co-founder Michael Lang, Woodstock 50 was supposed to be both a commemoration and contemporary event featuring legacy and current acts, in the place that started it all.
Except today is also the age of insane music festival disasters, like the many false promises and scandals of 2017's Fyre Festival. Where uncooked cheese sandwiches and makeshift tents could have been sufficient for flower children looking to have a good time in the '60s, if that's where circumstances led, the disappointments and major organizational flaws of recent events won't cut it for audiences today, and simply aren't a good look for promoters. So, best to avoid disaster altogether, right? That's in part how Woodstock 50 has now landed two months out with zero tickets sold, no publicly confirmed venue, and silence from the 80+ billed artists regarding their plans to perform.
In the tumultuous six short months since Lang announced his plans to throw Woodstock 50, it's been like bad psychedelic trip trying to follow what the hell is going on. As of June, probably don't plan hitching a ride or piling in the back of your VW van because logistically it doesn't look like it's happening. At first, excitement was swirling with JAY-Z, Miley Cyrus, The Killers, Robert Plant, Santana, and more filling out the lineup, but since that March announcement, things have gotten confusing with ticket sales postponed and investors backing out -- and not without Lang and his team insisting the fest is still on at every step along the way.
But as of June 10, there's officially no site for Woodstock 50. Watkins Glen International issued a statement that they "terminated the site license for Woodstock pursuant to provisions of the contract," and within the hour that news broke, Billboard reported the NY Department of Health rescinded the fest's permit application, and CID Entertainment, who would have been the event's primary producer providing accommodations, also backed out. And all of this comes after the majority of funding for the event was pulled, starting with primary investor Dentsu Aegis Network, who in April claimed the event was canceled when Woodstock 50 failed to meet permit applications. That then spiraled into a legal battle, ultimately resulting in Woodstock 50 not getting the money they were promised from Dentsu Aegis Network, and having to seek other investors.
Even without a venue, and being forced to seek alternative financiers, Woodstock 50 refuses to give up on providing the peace, love, and music they promised. The same day Watkins Glen announced it was no longer hosting, Woodstock 50 issued the following statement to Billboard: "We are in discussions with another venue to host Woodstock 50 on August 16-18 and look forward to sharing the new location when tickets go on sale in the coming weeks."
So, while fans and would-be festival goers await the final word on the event, it's hard to say whether or not Woodstock 50 is officially cancelled. Right now, it definitely doesn't have a venue, but the organizers themselves won't give up until their historic event goes on in some way, shape, or form… or unintentionally goes down in history as the Fyre Fest of Upstate New York.
