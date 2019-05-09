The First Big 'It: Chapter Two' Trailer Is a Terrifying Return to Clown Town

The Losers' Club is all grown up in the first trailer for It: Chapter Two, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017's monster horror hit It. The first film, which featured Bill Skarsgård as the terrifying killer clown Pennywise and scared up over $700 million at the box office, was an adaptation of only the childhood sections of Stephen King's epic novel of the same name, telling the story of a group of young friends riding their bikes through the creepy town of Derry, Maine. Now, those kids are 27 years older -- and, unsurprisingly, things are still pretty scary.
The time-jump from 1989 to the present means that the cast of the first film has been replaced with older actors, including some familiar faces. The trailer spends most of its time setting up an unsettling scene featuring Jessica Chastain's Beverly, back visiting her old home town for the first time in years and finding out some disturbing background information about her old face-paint-sporting nemesis. Toward the end of the clip, we also get a quick glimpse of Chastain's X-Men: Dark Phoenix co-starJames McAvoy as Bill, Jay Ryan as Ben, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, James Ransone as Eddie, Andy Bean as Stan, and, in a truly inspired bit of casting, Barry star Bill Hader as Richie.
While the cast might be mostly new -- Skarsgård's Pennywise doesn't seem to have aged much -- director Andy Muschietti, who helmed the first film, is returning to the director's chair for this one. So, expect the second chapter to have a pretty similar look and tone. (Obviously, say goodbye to the '80s period details and pop culture references.) At the very least, the trailer confirms that those menacing red balloons are back. It Chapter Two floats into theaters on September 6.
These 3 Gadgets Are Your Summertime Essentials
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, get Streamail for more entertainment, and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.