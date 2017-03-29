Entertainment

First Trailer for Stephen King's 'IT' Movie Looks Terrifying As Hell

Stephen King It remake trailer
New Line Cinema

Buckle up, coulrophobes. The first trailer for the remake of Stephen King's IT is here, and let me tell you: Pennywise is going to send you on a roller coaster of reactions:

Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

You'll audibly yelp the first time you see the killer clown peek his head out of a storm drain. You'll shriek again when that same hideous face creeps into an old-fashioned slideshow. And you'll gasp, laugh, and cry as you watch raincoat kid steal Nolan Gould's stunt crown with this world-class head BONK over and over again.

Looking terrifying as hell, Andrés Muschietti's take on IT tears into theaters September 8, with Bill Skarsgård starring as the notorious entity and Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things alert!), Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Nicholas Hamilton joining you in screaming your head off.

Sean Fitz-Gerald

Learn More