The Boys Are Back in the Glorious First 'Jackass Forever' Trailer

Do you ever find yourself getting emotional over guys being dudes? Well, watch the first trailer for Jackass Forever, the long-awaited return of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and the rest of your faves from the iconic MTV television show and the first three Jackass movies, and you might get just a little choked up.

The trailer starts out with some sentimental nostalgia of Knoxville getting his nipple suckled by a baby gator, set to the sounds of Johnny Cash's "We'll Meet Again," before Knoxville brings us up to date by announcing, "Hello, I'm Johnny Knoxville, welcome to Jackass"—and then we're off. There are human cannons, giant hands, rampaging bulls, and tons of shots of people getting hit in the nuts. Most of the original crew is back—save for Bam Margera—and there are some new faces submitting themselves to various sorts of hilarious torture. (For instance, Ehren might get eaten by a bear.) The new cast members include: Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. As in past Jackass installments, there are some celebrity cameos; in the trailer, you get a taste of what Machine Gun Kelly and Eric André get up to with the rest of the crew.

Jackass Forever is out in theaters October 22.