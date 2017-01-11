Natalie Portman's 'Jackie' Is the Scariest History Lesson Ever

Jackie is Portman's show, thought it's rarely showy. The actress' quiet roar, given a 50-decibel megaphone in the similar descent-into-delirium movie Black Swan, is tempered to an indoor voice by Larraín's take on the historical material. Even as her husband's death torments her and has her chugging martinis and blasting the original Broadway cast record of Camelot 24/7, as memories of her early days hosting White House hours swirl with nightmarish replays of her husband lying dead on her lap, Portman's Jackie is a smoky-voiced debutante. At least in public.

When the doors of White House offices slam shut, a scheming force possesses Jackie like a demon -- really, Ryan Murphy would kill to conceive her. Her death stares ground White House aides down into dust, forcing them to agree to a funeral procession that is a security quagmire. She unnerves Lyndon B. Johnson, the new commander-in-chief, with a just few whispered words. And just a week after the assassination, she terraforms history in a high-profile Life magazine interview with a salvo of half-truths and glossy recollections. "I've grown accustomed to a great divide between what people believe and what I know to be real," she tells the reporter. Sinister. Portman moves between these mindsets with a sweeping motion worthy of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings camerawork. It's just grand.