With 'Misery,' James Caan Gleefully Hobbled His Tough-Guy Persona

James Caan was not the first actor considered for the part of Paul Sheldon, the bed-ridden romance novelist who gets disfigured by Kathy Bates's super-fan nurse Annie Wilkes in Misery. In his showbiz memoir Which Lie Did I Tell?, the screenwriter William Goldman, who adapted Stephen King's grisly bestseller for director Rob Reiner in 1990, describes the search for the perfect Sheldon this way: "No one would play the part." William Hurt, Kevin Kline, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Richard Dreyfuss, Gene Hackman, and Robert Redford all passed. The notoriously fickle Warren Beatty came close, but he had Dick Tracy on his plate. Enter Caan, the Oscar-nominated star of The Godfather, Rollerball, and Thief, who died Wednesday at the age of 82.

For a number of reasons, Caan was not the intuitive pick for the role. There were bigger names in the mix, and the character, a late-career self-identifying hack with unexplored literary aspirations, wasn't necessarily a natural fit for an actor best known for playing gangsters and criminals. According to Goldman, the curly-haired star, who had battled a drug problem and stepped away from Hollywood for several years in the '80s, told Reiner he was clean and that he would "pee in a bottle every day" to prove it if he had to. He wanted the role. Looking back, the often underrated performance is essential to understanding the complex double bind of Caan's endlessly fascinating macho persona.

Misery is a tortured, twisted love story: Annie's obsession with Paul's creations drive her to commit cruel, grotesque acts of violence, but she is not merely torturing her favorite author for sport. She wants something from him—another book in her beloved Misery series—and she will use every method at her disposal to get it. Similarly, Paul is playing a delicate dance with what we would now call a "toxic" fan. There's a lack of ego required for Caan's performance, which might be part of why so many other prominent stars turned it down. (Bates won a Best Actress Oscar for her role, but Caan was not nominated and it's still easy to find arguments for why he was miscast.) As Sheldon, who gets in a car accident on a drive from Colorado to New York and wakes up in a bed in Wilkes's secluded home, Caan is tasked with playing weak, pathetic, and servile. There's a peculiar tenderness and dark humor that drives the movie, an interplay between Caan and Bates that makes the film work.