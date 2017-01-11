James Corden Prank-Texted Leonardo DiCaprio During JLo's Carpool Karaoke

After digging through Lopez’s many romantic encounters, Corden pulls over, grabs her iPhone, and starts digging for juicy contacts. Demi Lovato? Check. Bradley Cooper? Check. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? He’s there. And then, a whopper: Leonardo DiCaprio. Corden shoots him a text, guided by Lopez for maximum authenticity.

"Hey, baby. I’m kinda feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions?"

And DiCaprio writes back. His response is priceless. Once a party animal, always a party animal.

Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Guardian. Fears the banks. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.