James Corden Prank-Texted Leonardo DiCaprio During JLo's Carpool Karaoke

The Late Late Show’s "Carpool Karaoke" segments are the perfect bits for 2016 late-night television. The SUV setting loosens up the high-profile interview subjects, host James Corden can actually sing (did you see him in Into the Woods?), and the "anything goes" parameters always leads to viral-worthy moments.
There are passable Carpool Karaokes, and there are great Carpool Karaokes (we ranked them all, for your convenience!), and the latest, featuring Jennifer Lopez, falls somewhere in the middle. Lopez can carry a tune without the "auto-" pitch correction; she belts her own "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven" like a pro. But her real talent is gossiping... about herself. She’s dated a lot of famous people and rubbed shoulders with even more, and was happy to let Corden know.
After digging through Lopez’s many romantic encounters, Corden pulls over, grabs her iPhone, and starts digging for juicy contacts. Demi Lovato? Check. Bradley Cooper? Check. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? He’s there. And then, a whopper: Leonardo DiCaprio. Corden shoots him a text, guided by Lopez for maximum authenticity.
"Hey, baby. I’m kinda feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions?"
And DiCaprio writes back. His response is priceless. Once a party animal, always a party animal.
Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Guardian. Fears the banks. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.