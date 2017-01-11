James Corden Spoofs Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' in All Its Glory

When life gave Beyoncé lemons, the music titan made Lemonade, a "visual" R&B album with the soul of a revenge movie. When life gave James Corden lemons, he spoofed Lemonade by dressing up in lingerie and making actual lemonade. Hey, everyone copes in different ways!

Someone was going to poke fun at Beyoncé's tour-de-force concept video, and we're glad it's Corden, who squeezes the juice from every second of Lemonade's personal journey. Corden dons the braids, grabs the "Hot Sauce" bat, and straps on a bra for an assortment of poses, all in the name of transcending the monologue form. And it's still totally respectful. As we've seen from a year of "Carpool Karaoke" videos, Corden respects musicians. "Lemonjames" is a fitting parody and tribute.