Entertainment

James Corden Spoofs Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' in All Its Glory

By Published On 04/26/2016 By Published On 04/26/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

When life gave Beyoncé lemons, the music titan made Lemonade, a "visual" R&B album with the soul of a revenge movie. When life gave James Corden lemons, he spoofed Lemonade by dressing up in lingerie and making actual lemonade. Hey, everyone copes in different ways!

Someone was going to poke fun at Beyoncé's tour-de-force concept video, and we're glad it's Corden, who squeezes the juice from every second of Lemonade's personal journey. Corden dons the braids, grabs the "Hot Sauce" bat, and straps on a bra for an assortment of poses, all in the name of transcending the monologue form. And it's still totally respectful. As we've seen from a year of "Carpool Karaoke" videos, Corden respects musicians. "Lemonjames" is a fitting parody and tribute.

 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Guardian. Fears the banks. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The 33 Greatest Graphic Novels of All Time
33s

related

READ MORE
How the Making of 'Star Wars' Changed Hollywood Forever

related

READ MORE
Watch These People Freak the F*ck out Over Christmas Presents

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like