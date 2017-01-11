Entertainment

Watch James Marsden Do a Killer Matthew McConaughey Impression

By Published On 11/23/2016 By Published On 11/23/2016
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Wow, this is a jam-packed James Marsden interview. GQ's Handsomest Man visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss that whole GQ thing ("It's just my lot, it's just a burden, just an albatross around my neck"), reveal his doppelgänger (Chris Pine), hint at Westworld plot developments (Teddy "chases Dolores and finds Wyatt [?!] and then gets the hose again," he says), laugh at a high-school photo of himself (haha), and show off a killer Matthew McConaughey impression (advance to 7:30 in the clip to hear it -- it's more than just alright, alright, alright). As Colbert says: Merry Christmas!

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment and wants a margarita now. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Horror Movies of 2016
Movie Machine

related

READ MORE
A Legendary Hockey Video Game Taught Me to Talk Sh*t
Level Up

related

READ MORE
How A Christmas Story Can Cure Holiday Blues -- Without You Even Watching It
HolidayHideaway_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like