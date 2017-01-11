Watch James Marsden Do a Killer Matthew McConaughey Impression

Wow, this is a jam-packed James Marsden interview. GQ's Handsomest Man visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss that whole GQ thing ("It's just my lot, it's just a burden, just an albatross around my neck"), reveal his doppelgänger (Chris Pine), hint at Westworld plot developments (Teddy "chases Dolores and finds Wyatt [?!] and then gets the hose again," he says), laugh at a high-school photo of himself (haha), and show off a killer Matthew McConaughey impression (advance to 7:30 in the clip to hear it -- it's more than just alright, alright, alright). As Colbert says: Merry Christmas!
