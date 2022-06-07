James Scully's Gay Awakening Started With 'Cats' and Brad Pitt's Butt

When a Stranger Calls

Before I started watching actual stories about queer characters, I loved an empowered female narrative. In Texas, what I was getting at school was, "You talk like a girl, you act like a girl, you look like a girl." So when I watched movies, I especially loved a When a Stranger Calls moment—any of those horror movies where it was one woman facing off against an adversary. I was like, "Women are badass; why would I be bothered by being compared to them?"

This wasn't a queer awakening for me, but somebody who definitely did condition me as a person was Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. I was like, "I want to be like that. She's got a good groove going on." Both [movie versions] are good, but the Noomi Rapace version, she was just not taking any shit from any of the other people in that movie. And I was just like, "Hell yeah."

The Sense and Sensibility score

My parents are, God bless their hearts, pretentious. We were not doing Top 40 in my house growing up. I missed a lot of the iconic pop music of all of the '90s and the early 2000s. It was a lot of listening to the soundtrack of Sense and Sensibility [composed by Patrick Doyle], staring out the window and feeling my ambiently queer, pastoral mood setting in. Or just sitting in my mom's minivan, staring out the window, pretending I was in the back of a carriage being taken to meet a man that I might have to marry whether I wanted to or not. And a lot of listening to Judy Garland. Even though I was an 8-year-old boy at the time, yes, my heart has also been shattered by the man who got away, even though I would not understand the significance of those lyrics until much later in my life. A lot of torch songs, a lot of pretending that I understood what heartbroken love ballads meant.