Janelle James Isn't Ready for Fame, But It's Already Here

Photo by Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet for Thrillist

Janelle James is explaining that she has a "fame aversion" as she's being photographed in the backyard of Osteria Brooklyn, an Italian spot she regularly goes to in Clinton Hill. Or she did. As she says, it "doesn't matter now." James plays the hilarious Principal Ava on Abbott Elementary, a series that has been viewed by 7 million people. Unfortunately, or maybe not so unfortunately, avoiding fame is out of the question. When we move inside, she notices a group that had just finished their meal looking through the window. "I knew they wanted to say something," she says. "They had to discuss, 'Is that her?' Now it's too late, they're all sad, see." James will take the recognition. "People definitely scream when I come into places sometimes," she says. "What's the alternative? We get canceled." She laughs at the suggestion. That's not likely happening anytime soon. Abbott Elementary, one of the best and most talked about new series this year, has already been renewed for a second season, and Principal Ava is without a doubt its breakout star. The mockumentary is centered on creator and star Quinta Brunson's Janine Teagues, a dedicated second grade teacher at an underfunded school in Philadelphia, but Principal Ava is its most genius invention. Ava, to be frank, does not give a shit about kids or education. She got her job because she caught the superintendent cheating on his wife and blackmailed him. She's a wannabe influencer who is a wizard with editing software and lightly sexually harasses the substitute teacher played by Tyler James Williams. When the school receives money for new rugs, she uses it to get a giant sign with her face on it.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

James and Chef Raffaele Solinas of Osteria Brooklyn. | Photo by Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet for Thrillist

James may be slightly uncomfortable with all the attention, but she has an easy charm. Take, for instance, her relationship with Chef Raffaele Solinas, the proprietor of the rustic restaurant she picked for our interview and shoot. Her favorite dish is a wonderfully fragrant lamb and polenta concoction that isn't on the menu. The lamb usually comes with pasta, and when it arrives over noodles for our photoshoot, she takes it to the kitchen, has a brief discussion, and it comes back out just the way she wants it. (Don't try to order it this way. It's a Janelle James special.) James, best known for her stand-up, was in COVID isolation when the Abbot Elementary script came her way, and even though she knew Brunson from the comedy world and thought the material was funny, it took encouragement from her agent for her to audition. "Because I was probably depressed in quarantine," she adds. She immediately had an idea of how to play Ava, though. "I have an aunt like her," she says. "I feel like a lot of Black women do. It's not like somebody I made up. She exists, you know? She's revolutionary in not that she's somebody that I made up, it's that you've never seen this person on TV before." James never really had aspirations for television. Initially, she never really had designs for stand-up either. Originally hailing from the Virgin Islands, she went to school for fashion design, lured by the height of Project Runway mania. "And went to school, worked at a hair salon, worked in PR, worked in advertising, just like every person in New York," she says. "I did all the jobs. I waitressed, I hosted. And then I had babies, and that sort of knocked me out of the workforce for a minute." She was living in the midwest when someone approached her on the street with a flier for an open mic night. Her father had just died. "If I wasn't depressed I probably wouldn't have gone," she says. "And I did and I liked it." James mostly mines her own life for her material. She does bits about her two teenage sons—who she says don't mind—and her own mental health. "Anyone who came out of quarantine a better person is a sociopath," she says in her set for Season 3 of Netflix's The Standups from last year. On stage, she has an easygoing style, chuckling at her own jokes.

Photo by Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet for Thrillist

Though she appeared on Showtime's Black Monday, where she also worked as a writer, getting a regular gig on television has changed her life, and not just because people recognize her now. Being Ava means "being able to take a vacation for the first time in my life," she says. "Stand-up, you don't make money for a long time. And TV is money." And it's fun. The mockumentary style gives James plenty of opportunities to play directly to the camera, which she does with gusto. "She's very confident, head out, breasts out. Hair done, nails done. Refined. Almost debutante hand motions," James says. "She always knows when the camera's on, which means most of her mannerisms are someone who knows and wants to be on camera, and look her best when it's happening. She's a diva." James relishes Ava's badness, agreeing wholeheartedly with a Vulture piece published the day of our interview with the headline "A Plea to Abbott Elementary: Let Ava Stay Terrible." "There needs to be someone who is causing problems for the other characters to solve," she says. "No, I don't want her to change. She's having the most fun of everyone, why would I? Let me watch the kindergarten. Who wants to do that? Let me teach the babies. No, I want to be fly and say fucked up shit." And, sure, in "Step Class," the episode that aired just before a brief season hiatus, we learn that Ava has been caring for her confused grandmother, but that just makes her not, as James puts it, a "monster." James wants her to be a character you love to hate. Not just hate. It's clearly working. James' relative anonymity is slipping away. Even a haunt like Osteria Brooklyn with its smooth jazz and panettone for the road isn't safe from light gawking. And then there's the internet. "It's weird, I can't scroll the internet without seeing my own face. It's a little John Malkovich-y," she says. "But it's cool. I'm iconic, as the kids say."