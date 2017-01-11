Everything You Need to Know Going Into 'Jason Bourne'

Roughly a decade after disappearing in the East River, Jason Bourne is finally resurfacing at a cineplex near you. The fifth installment of the Matt Damon-dominated series boasts more complicated backstory, new characters, timely cybersecurity and privacy plot elements, a 170-vehicle chase sequence, and, if the sound at the end of this trailer is for real, something like brass-knuckle implants, baby!

Don't expect Bourne to net Ol' Metal Mitts another Golden Globe for best musical, but do expect its high-octane set pieces to elicit a few exclamations of "Sick, dude!'", and to add to the franchise's already-fat $1.2 billion global box office purse. Since it's been awhile since the last Bourne, we made a cheat sheet detailing everything that has happened ahead of the latest sequel, out Friday.