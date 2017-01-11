Entertainment

Matt Damon's New 'Jason Bourne' Trailer Simply Kicks Ass

In a summer inundated with masked heroes, alien invasions, and warring wizards, Jason Bourne will provide a healthy dose of reality. OK, maybe not in the plot department -- Bourne's never-ending investigation of his super soldier past becomes more and more mind-boggling as answers come to light -- but Matt Damon and Bourne Ultimatum director Paul Greengrass return to the franchise with their devotion to practical stunts intact. When an SUV crashes through the facade of a Las Vegas hotel, we're watching something real

The full trailer for Jason Bourne is as cryptic as one of our hero's foggy memories. What cuts through the expositional haze are the punches, the shootouts, and the propulsive chase sequences -- staples of the franchise, glorious all the same. At 45, and fresh off his Academy Award nomination for The Martian, Damon looks more lethal than ever. You can take your exploding monuments and mega laser blasts. The final beat of this video is the high-impact, low-spectacle money shot the world needs.

Jason Bourne, one of our most anticipated movies of the year, arrives July 29.

 

Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Guardian. He's the opposite of a super soldier. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.

