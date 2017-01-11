Jay Z Finally Responds to Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' With His Own Rap

Now that we've all had five weeks to get to know and love Lemonade, Beyoncé's revelatory visual album packed with references to a cheating husband, Jay Z has something to say about it.
The Roc-a-Fella co-founder joined Fat Joe, French Montana, and Remy Ma on the remix to "All the Way Up," where he addressed the elephant in the music industry: "You know you made it when the fact your marriage made it is worth millions / Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is."
Yes, the first half of that rap is unmistakable; Lemonade has been sitting pretty at the top of the Billboard charts since its release. But many hip-hop fans have noted that "Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is" is actually a line cribbed from a Gang Starr track.
Later, Jay pays his respects to Prince, rapping, "Prince left his masters where they safe and sound / We never gonna let the elevator take him down." "Let's Go Crazy" reference -- or infamous Jay Z-Solange elevator fight reference? You be the judge, but recall that, as Queen Bey herself noted on her "***Flawless" remix, "Sometimes shit go down when it's a billion dollars on an elevator."
We need to know more, so here's hoping all those rumors of a Lemonade response album are true. If nothing else, we have got to know who the heck is Becky with the good hair!
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Lauren Leibowitz is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. She also uses her Grammy as a D'Usse cup. Find her on Twitter @lleibowitzz.