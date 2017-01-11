Jay Z Finally Responds to Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' With His Own Rap

Now that we've all had five weeks to get to know and love Lemonade, Beyoncé's revelatory visual album packed with references to a cheating husband, Jay Z has something to say about it.

The Roc-a-Fella co-founder joined Fat Joe, French Montana, and Remy Ma on the remix to "All the Way Up," where he addressed the elephant in the music industry: "You know you made it when the fact your marriage made it is worth millions / Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is."

Yes, the first half of that rap is unmistakable; Lemonade has been sitting pretty at the top of the Billboard charts since its release. But many hip-hop fans have noted that "Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is" is actually a line cribbed from a Gang Starr track.