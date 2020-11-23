The Newest 'Star Wars' Hero Is Jeans Guy

We get it, making a TV show is hard work. You've got to make everyone's schedules work, you've got to make sure all the actors say their lines right, and you have to make sure there isn't anything in the shot that shouldn't be there. But, sometimes, stuff just slips past you, no matter how many times an episode goes through edits, and you end up with Jeans Guy, the Internet's new favorite Mandalorian character.

Jeans Guy, obviously, should not exist. He shows up in one shot of the show's latest episode, "The Siege," as Mando, Greef Karga, and Cara Dune are sneaking around the Imperial base on Nevarro. If you look closely, you'll see Jeans Guy on the very left, only an arm and a leg visible, clearly not supposed to be there. Jeans Guy is, of course, a human man, and not one of Star Wars' ubiquitous background aliens—although, now that we think about it, it would be kind of funny to have an alien race that's just an arm attached to a leg hopping around in a jeans tube.