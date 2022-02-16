Why Netflix's Kanye West Doc 'jeen-yuhs' Is Fascinatingly Incomplete

Netflix

The first part of the three-chapter Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs, which premieres on Netflix today after debuting as part of the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, offers an unprecedented, revealing look at the Chicago-raised musician's rise to stardom. Over the course of the episode, you see his struggle to be taken seriously as a rapper instead of just a producer, his thwarted attempts to get signed to Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella records, and his tender connection to his late mother, Donda West. But as the documentary unfolds, what's not present is nearly as fascinating as what ended up on screen. Directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, a pair of filmmakers who linked up with West early in his career and shot the video for his breakthrough single "Through the Wire," jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy might look like a definitive account of the West's long career. After all, a four-and-a-half hour documentary, particularly one that models itself after a classic like Hoop Dreams, must have a sense of scope, right? While jeen-yuhs does dip back into West's life in the third chapter, which drops March 2 and chronicles The Life of Pablo premiere and recording sessions in the Dominican Republic, it leaves many aspects of his life unexamined. When you see the second part of the documentary, out February 23, the reason behind that becomes clear: West stopped providing access to Coodie and Chike practically right after his 2004 debut record, The College Dropout, hit the charts. As you make your way through each "act," you might have some questions about why some events are included and others are not. Below, you'll find some answers.

Why is there such a big gap in the middle of jeen-yuhs? Even a casual observer of Ye's career knows certain highlights: his comments on TV after Hurricane Katrina, his public entanglement with Taylor Swift, and his marriage to Kim Kardashian. These events go mostly unacknowledged in jeen-yuhs, which alludes briefly to them in a montage, and you won't find behind-the-scenes footage of West in the studio crafting the music found on albums like Graduation, 808s and Heartbreak, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, or Yeezus. (You do catch a brief glimpse of composer Jon Brion working with West on Late Registration.) In the second part of the documentary, you see the awkward tension between Coodie and West begin to emerge. As West's career took off and he went on tour for The College Dropout, Coodie lost the same degree of access. The two first met when Coodie was working on the Chicago public access show Channel Zero, but soon West was moving in an entirely different media ecosystem. There's a particularly painful interview where West, in a celebratory mood, keeps calling his longtime collaborator by the wrong name. According to an interview with Vulture, Coodie wanted to release a version of the film years ago, but West didn't want the footage out in the world. That push-and-pull is simply part of being in Ye's orbit. In an interview with the New York Times, Coodie and Chike touched on the tension of the period following the success of The College Dropout. "I was so proud ​​to see him accomplishing all the things he was accomplishing," said Coodie. "But then I felt left out, too. Like when he went to Oprah, I’m like, 'I want to meet Oprah!'" In the same interview, Chike describes the situation as "not all peachy and clean."

Why do you hear so few Kanye songs in jeen-yuhs? When each part of jeen-yuhs ends, you might expect to hear a familiar Kanye track blasting. But the actual music by Ye is kept to a minimum because of rights and clearance issues; after all, this is essentially an "unauthorized" film, so Coodie and Chike did not have access to the whole Kanye discography to choose songs from. The music you do hear, like in the scenes of West recording The College Dropout backing vocals or playing early versions of tracks for Scarface, is all diegetic, meaning it occurred in the moment and was not piped in over the soundtrack. Still, the footage of West working on his music is so compelling, particularly in the early sections, that you likely won't even notice that you rarely hear the crisp finished versions.

Why did the directors turn their camera away in key moments? In the third section of the film, the directors reunite with Ye and find him in a very different place. He's much more powerful, working with a huge staff to develop his different music and fashion projects, and he's prone to speeches that might test the patience of even the most loyal West fan. In one scene, he meets with real estate investor Michael Novogratz and reporter Dan Barry. Ye starts to talk about an "execution-style" that was performed on him after the Taylor Swift controversy, and Coodie turns his camera away. What motivated the filmmaker to stop filming? According to that Vulture interview with Coodie, the decision came down to brotherhood. "Not for nothing, Kanye’s like my brother," he said. "No matter what we went through in life, and the separation and all, he’s still a brother to me. And I love him like a brother. So I wanted to pay close attention and make sure everything was okay. So that’s why I put the camera down. That was just me knowing I needed to pay attention and see what’s going on so I can intervene if I need to."