Netflix's Kanye West Documentary 'jeen-yuhs' Tracks the Rise of An Icon

If you're tired of talking about Kanye West, February is going to be a long month. Whether he's running for office, publicly feuding with his ex-wife, or staging photo shoots in New York city restaurants, the controversial musician has a knack for staying in the headlines even when he's not releasing new music. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a new three-part documentary chronicling his rise to fame and some of his recent struggles, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will drop on Netflix this month, guaranteeing that West will remain in the spotlight and in your social media feed.

But, as the trailer for the documentary indicates, jeen-yuhs also attempts to reframe the narrative, focusing on the early stages of West's career. Consisting of intimate footage shot by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, who you hear narrating the trailer, and Chike Ozah, the directors of West's breakout "Through the Wire" video, the film takes you back to West's time in Chicago, when he was attempting to be seen as more than a producer by an increasingly indifferent and even hostile recording industry. At least in its first two parts, it's an underdog story.

In an unsurprising twist, Ye himself has posted on Instagram about wanting "final edit" and "approval" on the film, a request that will likely go unfulfilled. The filmmakers recently told Rolling Stone they won't be giving West the final cut, which makes sense because the first part of the documentary drops via Netflix on February 16, and the next two episodes arrive in the subsequent weeks. This is one twisted fantasy he won't be able to control.