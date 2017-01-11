Speaking of Montana, you once published a five-day conversation you had with Zen teacher Bernie Glassman at your ranch. What is it about Montana?

It's very dear to my heart. We've had a ranch there for going on 40 years. I did a bunch of movies up there. My first movie up there was Thunderbolt and Lightfoot. I just felt, the first time I set foot in Montana, I thought, "Oh, I've got to get a place here. There's just something magical about it."

The second movie I did in Montana, Rancho Deluxe, was very important in my life -- that's the movie I met my wife on. Tom McGuane wrote that script, and Jimmy Buffett is a great friend of Tom's, and he was on the set and actually wrote a tune for that movie. Jimmy's been a friend all those years. Wherever I go, I find music. In movies, wherever, there's always somebody who likes to pick, that kind of thing.