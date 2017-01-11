Yes, Jeffrey Wright Reads Your 'Westworld' Theories

This show lends itself to numerous theories online. Do you pay attention to them?

Jeffrey Wright: Yeah, sure, I'm checking them out. It's fantastic that people are making that type of emotional and intellectual investment in the show. It's everything we could hope for.

Do you know the answers to questions like, "Is Bernard a robot?"

Wright: Well, I'm taking in all the theories, and it's the next level of storytelling, right? There's the story we know, and then there's story that's imagined by audiences. It adds an extra dimension to everything.

In Westworld terms, is Bernard a black hat or a white hat? Or is he a gray hat?

Wright: I guess to steal from [co-star] Jimmi Simpson, maybe Bernard wears a houndstooth hat. Maybe he's inspired by [football coach] Bear Bryant, if that reference is understood. He's definitely in some respect the primary looking glass through which the audience is perceiving where we are, where we've been, and where we're heading. For that reason, a lot of narrative flows through him.