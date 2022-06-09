Jesse James Keitel Says There Are 'No Rules' to Being Queer

Over Zoom, actor Jesse James Keitel laughingly describes her new character Ruthie, on Peacock's reboot of OG gay drama Queer as Folk (now streaming) as "50 shades of chaos." The 28 year old has had small parts in shows like Younger and was the lead of ABC's Big Sky, where she was the first nonbinary actor to to play a nonbinary series regular in primetime. Queer as Folk is a new acting playground for her, where she's become close with her castmates and found a richness in playing Ruthie—a trans woman who is just starting a family with her partner Shar (CG) as her best friend, Brodie (Devin Way), comes back to town and into their community like a wrecking ball when tragedy strikes.

The original Queer as Folk certainly had more than its fair share of cis, white, male blind spots wherein nonbinary, trans, disabled, Latinx, and Black characters didn't exist. But in a writers' room and with directors who were primarily queer, Keitel trusted them with her "whole being" in working on creating a character for the reboot where being transgender wasn't her whole identity.

"Ruthie is so unapologetic in not just her transness, but her queerness. Those are both small parts of who she is," Keitel says. "And we're on a big queer show, so it's big parts of the world, but she's a teacher. She's trying to be a better person. She's entering motherhood for the first time. There's so much more to her than just her being trans."

Ruthie is chaotic and messy, and parties too much with Brodie while also figuring out how to navigate becoming a mother and how to not fuck it up. For Keitel, playing Ruthie has been not only a learning experience personally, but also one professionally, "It's seldom we get to see a queer character who's as richly flawed. I think there's some really unique opportunities to tell some profoundly queer stories with Ruthie and where her heart is."

Keitel talked to Thrillist about Laverne Cox, drag, and how the never-ending coming-out process helped to spark her own gender identification.