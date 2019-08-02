Jim Carrey Has Some Philosophical Thoughts About the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Redesign

The saga of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog has been a bizarre one, to say the least. First, we saw his legs. And his legs were a little too buff for our brains to handle. Then, there were the teeth. When the first trailer for the movie debuted, viewers were immediately struck by the hedgehog's strangely human chompers. The outrage -- or maybe horror is a better word -- was so strong that the director Jeff Fowler did something almost unprecedented: He announced that Sonic was getting a redesign. Now, the release date is delayed and we all wait with bated breath to see if the new Sonic is palatable or a new form of nightmare creature out of Sharp Objects fan fiction. (Get it? Teeth?)
Jim Carrey, however, is taking a predictably Zen approach to the idea of a new Sonic. The actor, who plays the mustachioed Dr. Robotnik, was asked about the coming changes to his spiny, fast foe while on a panel for his TV show Kidding at the Television Critics Association Summer press tour. He took the group of gathered reporters on a philosophical journey in which he mused on the nature of ownership in the creative sphere. He also said: "It's either going to be a good thing or a bad thing." Which, fair enough!
Carrey explained that, once he's done his part, he doesn't really concern himself with the rest of the production process, but acknowledges that Sonic himself has become a "Frankenstein monster."
Six Badass Moments from 'Breaking Bad'
He is however skeptical that it's all for the better. "I don't know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it while it's happening, so we'll have to see what that entails," he explained. "Sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something and then when it gets it, it goes, okay, I just wanted it, I didn't care about it." (I assume there was no pun intended on "entails.")
He continued by offering up some of his predictions of the future of media. "I think basically ownership of everything is going out the window for all of us," he began, before ultimately getting even more dystopian: "They'll start combining us, different actors and stuff like that. I've already been Jack Nicholson in The Shining and what's next?" He was referring to the "deepfake" video that melded him and Nicholson using A.I. technology.
Honestly, it is only a hop skip and a jump from Sonic with teeth to deepfakes. Audiences will get to see new Sonic in action when the movie finally is released in February 2020. At least Carrey seems pretty chill about the whole fracas.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.