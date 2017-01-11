Jimmy Fallon's Donald Trump Interview Made Everyone Go Batsh*t Crazy

On Thursday night, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared on The Tonight Show to pal around with host Jimmy Fallon, as anyone with a movie to promote or a record to sell might. If this were any other candidate in any other election, the comedic flyby would have been just another Jimmy Fallon segment, dumped on to you YouTube the next morning for the curious or bored to discover.

But Trump isn't any other candidate, and this election isn't another election but a supercollider of claims and insults. Trump arrived at The Tonight Show riding a wave of controversy that includes (but is not limited to) accusations of mishandled charitable donations, pandering to white supremacists, provoking the Obama "birther" movement, disrespect toward multiple war heroes, fanning American Islamophobia, mischaracterizing the country's black communities, praising North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and swiping at his opponent Hillary Clinton with anti-Semitic and misogynistic dog-whistling. Objectively, Trump is a loaded subject. Fallon, being Fallon, used his time with the candidate to answer a burning question: does Trump wear a toupée?