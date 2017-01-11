Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes Kicked Off with a Live TV Disaster

By Published On 01/08/2017 By Published On 01/08/2017
jimmy fallon golden globes opening fail
NBC

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Live television is always a risk. Just ask the Saturday Night Live crew, constantly cutting sketches with hours to spare to make sure everything runs on time and goes off without a hitch. But occasionally, the risk can blow up into legitimate catastrophe. See: Mariah Carey at this year's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Or this week, when Jimmy Fallon met a teleprompter that refused to run his kooky opening monologue.

Fallon opened the 2017 Golden Globes with a rousing musical number inspired by La La Land that referenced everything from Star Wars to Jon Snow's Game of Thrones resurrection. The Stranger Things kids showed up to rap. Sure, why not.

NBC/YouTube

When the video died down, Fallon's nightmare began. The teleprompter expected to deliver Fallon his celebrity-busting wisecracks was blank. In this case, no jokes meant... no show.

"I could do uh, impressions," Fallon spit out. "What do we do here? I could think of something. Cut to Justin Timberlake, please. Just wink at me or something. We have another monitor coming in. You know what, I’ll make up this monologue."

Here's the entire video:

NBC/YouTube

After the longest minute in modern Hollywood history, a second prompter finally arrived to the scene to save Jimmy. But he knew his fate was sealed. "Already, you have your Golden Globes moment, already. It’s already like a GIF." Very true.

In the end, Fallon laughed it off with a solid zinger. Eight days into 2017 and still no justice for Mariah Carey.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, and Vulture. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Netflix's New Original Action Movie Is 'Black Hawk Down' Meets 'Ghostbusters'
Stream On

related

READ MORE
Our Favorite Movies of 2016

related

READ MORE
Who Picks the Songs on the 'Now That's What I Call Music' Albums? This Guy.
For the Record

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like