Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes Kicked Off with a Live TV Disaster

Live television is always a risk. Just ask the Saturday Night Live crew, constantly cutting sketches with hours to spare to make sure everything runs on time and goes off without a hitch. But occasionally, the risk can blow up into legitimate catastrophe. See: Mariah Carey at this year's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Or this week, when Jimmy Fallon met a teleprompter that refused to run his kooky opening monologue.
Fallon opened the 2017 Golden Globes with a rousing musical number inspired by La La Land that referenced everything from Star Wars to Jon Snow's Game of Thrones resurrection. The Stranger Things kids showed up to rap. Sure, why not.
When the video died down, Fallon's nightmare began. The teleprompter expected to deliver Fallon his celebrity-busting wisecracks was blank. In this case, no jokes meant... no show.
"I could do uh, impressions," Fallon spit out. "What do we do here? I could think of something. Cut to Justin Timberlake, please. Just wink at me or something. We have another monitor coming in. You know what, I’ll make up this monologue."
Here's the entire video:
After the longest minute in modern Hollywood history, a second prompter finally arrived to the scene to save Jimmy. But he knew his fate was sealed. "Already, you have your Golden Globes moment, already. It’s already like a GIF." Very true.
In the end, Fallon laughed it off with a solid zinger. Eight days into 2017 and still no justice for Mariah Carey.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.