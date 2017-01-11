Jimmy Fallon's Golden Globes Kicked Off with a Live TV Disaster

Live television is always a risk. Just ask the Saturday Night Live crew, constantly cutting sketches with hours to spare to make sure everything runs on time and goes off without a hitch. But occasionally, the risk can blow up into legitimate catastrophe. See: Mariah Carey at this year's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Or this week, when Jimmy Fallon met a teleprompter that refused to run his kooky opening monologue.

Fallon opened the 2017 Golden Globes with a rousing musical number inspired by La La Land that referenced everything from Star Wars to Jon Snow's Game of Thrones resurrection. The Stranger Things kids showed up to rap. Sure, why not.