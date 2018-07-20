You Guys, Jimmy Kimmel Found Jon Stewart!

Where in the world is Jon Stewart?
Sure, it wasn't that long ago we saw the former Daily Show host on set with his old friend Stephen Colbert. Or at Clusterfest. Or on Night of Too Many Stars. But what about steady work? According to this Comic-Con-inspired Jimmy Kimmel Live bit, he's been "hiding" right under the industry's noses.
You can find Stewart posing for selfies with the other superheroes on Hollywood Boulevard, where he's spent the better part of the last three years swinging his giant rubber hands, yelling at fans, and peeing his pants as The Incredible Hulk. "I wouldn't say 'Incredible,' but adequate. I play an Adequate Hulk," he confessed to Kimmel. The gig is "not as good money-wise as I would like, but a guy did tell me I should go fuck myself, which, technically, is a tip. It is a tip. It's a tip, Jimmy!"
Um. Get him to the Hulk-icopter, STAT.
