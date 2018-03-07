Jimmy Kimmel is not one to hold back. His late-night show's "Mean Tweets" segments are routinely brutal, spewing the ugliest, clumsiest, stupidest insults from Twitter into the faces of the celebrity targets. Past installments include knocking Super Bowl stars down a peg, slamming Grammy winners, a barrage of diss-bombs dropped on Samuel L. Jackson, a parade of every famous person ever taking the higher ground, and a montage of Larry David's attempts to not laugh during his bit. He failed.
Now "Mean Tweets" returns to take shots at a handful of musicians who... probably deserve the criticism? But not like this. These are harsh. A sample from the above video:
"Pink makes music for obnoxious white bridal parties that drunkenly walk into Denny’s and ruin everyone’s evening."
This Looks Like The Scariest Movie In Years
"Like honestly saying blink-182 is ur favorite band is like sayin I’m ok with living with herpes"
"Zendaya skinny af! Damn. Looking like a bowl of spaghetti."
"Fall Out Boy is the Comic Sans MS of music. They are both entirely overused."
The tweets get filthier and more embarrassing from there. But Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has gripes to pick with his insult: "Adam Levine is if a flaccid penis could kinda sing." C'mon, if you're going to go after The Voice judge, at least be grammatically correct.
