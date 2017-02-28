Jimmy Kimmel Rips Rival Matt Damon In Hilarious Oscars Monologue

Kimmel was hardly done there. After a joke about hand-jobs and Moonlight that didn't quite land with the confused audience, he took aim at Manchester by the Sea, which was produced by Amazon Studios, the first of the streaming giants to land a Best Picture nomination. As the company's CEO sat in the audience, Kimmel said the movie should come with a prescription for Zoloft, playing on the awards season trope that director Kenneth Lonergan's film was super depressing. Tough, but fair.

It wasn't the harshest dig, but in the context of the monologue -- which included a line about how no one had heard of Viggo Mortensen's film Captain Fantastic -- it felt like another tweaking of a perceived Hollywood bubble. Some jokes, like the one about Andrew Garfield losing weight for his role in Silence, seemed to go over well in the room. Others, like an extended bit about Meryl Streep, who famously gave a Trump-skewering speech at this year's Golden Globes, felt a bit more strained. (At the very least, Streep's husband didn't look super amused.)