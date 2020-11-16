The Best Part of Netflix's 'Jingle Jangle' Is Keegan-Michael Key's Big Bad Villain Song

We have to talk about something, and it's the fact that I can't get Keegan-Michael Key's villain song from Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey out of my head. I didn't expect this to happen to me, but, then again, we never expect these things, do we?

The plot of Jingle Jangle is something like this: In a small, Christmassy town populated by people dressed in costumes Mary Poppins would envy, a genius toymaker named Jeronicus Jangle is betrayed by his apprentice Gustafson, who, encouraged by a sentient wind-up matador doll, steals Jangle's book of inventions and becomes the town's richest and most popular toymaker. Heartbroken and bereft of inspiration, Jangle turns his once-vibrant toy shop into a pawnbroker's, and, years later, only his granddaughter has the imagination to save the family business. After a time-jump, Jangle is played by a soulful, mournful Forest Whitaker, and Gustafson is played by a manic Keegan-Michael Key in an emerald-green cape and top hat.