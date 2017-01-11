Chris Rock to J.J. Abrams: 'Superman-Batman ... What the F*ck Was That?'

Chris Rock is a Saturday Night Live alumnus, one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time, and the director of a few very good movies, including 2014’s autobiographical Top Five. J.J. Abrams is the acclaimed writer-director-producer behind Alias, LOST, Mission: Impossible III, the Cloverfield franchise, the current Star Trek reboot, and a little thing called Star Wars - Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Put them in a room, and you can only imagine where the conversation may go.
"Can you make Fantastic Four?" Rock asked Abrams in a sit-down at New York City’s annual Tribeca Film Festival. "WHY DO THEY KEEP FUCKING UP FANTASTIC FOUR."
OK, maybe you couldn’t imagine this conversation.
Rock’s interview with Abrams began as a half-serious chronicle through the power player’s life’s work ("You are now the most famous J.J. ... you stole that shit from a black man -- Jimmie J.J. Walker!") and ended in a barrage of nerd-level questions. It’s clear Rock admires Abrams show business vitality and versatility, and vice versa, but after dredging up well-documented stories on the creation of LOST and working with Tom Cruise on the M:I franchise, Rock was hankering for hilarious revelations. So he turned to his own burning questions, and a few supplied by his nerdy brother. Enter, Fantastic Four, a Marvel comic property Rock’s dying to see Abrams (or himself) rejuvenate. And then enter Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which Rock would like to never think about again.
"Have you seen this Superman-Batman shit?" Rock rhetorically asked Abrams. "What the fuck was that? Superman can't fight someone who drives a car!"" Neither man could explain why Superman would resist super-punching his adversary and end all the shenanigans. Neither man bothered to work it out.
To placate the nerds who might "kidnap [Abrams’] wife and send you her ear" (Rock’s words), the wise-cracking moderator questioned Abrams on his experience with Star Wars. Mostly sticking to broad strikes, the director did let it slip that after Harrison Ford’s widely reported ankle injury forced the movie to shut down production for several weeks, he went back to the drawing board on Han Solo and Rey’s relationship. He rewrote, redesigned, added even more surrogate father material. When they resumed shooting, Abrams scrapped and reshot everything he already had with Ford.
OK, OK, but who are Rey’s parents?, one child shouted out from the peanut gallery. "Rey's parents are not in Episode VII, so I can't possibly tell you at this moment. But I will say: It is something Rey thinks about, too." And if you think "not being in Episode VII" gives anything away, hold your space horses. Abrams followed up with Entertainment Weekly after the event to clarify: "What I meant was that she doesn’t discover them in Episode VII. Not that they may not already be in her world."
The proceedings were raucous, but friendly, though Rock asked Abrams to atone for one sin: his excessive and notorious use of lens flares in the Star Trek movies. What happened there? "We had an idea that the future was so shiny, that it could not be contained," explained Abrams. "[But] on Star Trek, I overdid it. Then I kept doing it on another movie. The on Into Darkness... I went nuts." According to the director, there were scenes in his Star Trek sequel that were so embellished by flares that his footage came back looking like "TV from the day TV was invented." He went out of his way to avoid lens flares in The Force Awakens.
While Abrams was the man of the hour, with enough stories to play punching bag with Rock as a nimble sparrer, the director did flip the table and squeeze stories out of the comedian. During a discussion on how they find collaborators, Rock admitted that once had to fire a director from set. "He didn’t like Annie Hall!" he exclaimed, much to the film-going audience’s delight. While it earned laughs, Rock was dead serious. "Can you imagine taking notes from someone who doesn’t like Annie Hall?"
The night ended the only way it could: an ex-Wall Street financier-turned-Star Wars blogger dressed in a Kylo Ren costume asking J.J. Abrams about his belief in a higher power. Abrams actually took it seriously, saying he believed in something similar to George Lucas' concept of The Force. Everything is connected, and that's all he needed to know. Which still didn't explain the existence of Batman v Superman, but no one could knock him for that.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Guardian. Fears the banks. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.