Chris Rock to J.J. Abrams: 'Superman-Batman ... What the F*ck Was That?'

While Abrams was the man of the hour, with enough stories to play punching bag with Rock as a nimble sparrer, the director did flip the table and squeeze stories out of the comedian. During a discussion on how they find collaborators, Rock admitted that once had to fire a director from set. "He didn’t like Annie Hall!" he exclaimed, much to the film-going audience’s delight. While it earned laughs, Rock was dead serious. "Can you imagine taking notes from someone who doesn’t like Annie Hall?"

The night ended the only way it could: an ex-Wall Street financier-turned-Star Wars blogger dressed in a Kylo Ren costume asking J.J. Abrams about his belief in a higher power. Abrams actually took it seriously, saying he believed in something similar to George Lucas' concept of The Force. Everything is connected, and that's all he needed to know. Which still didn't explain the existence of Batman v Superman, but no one could knock him for that.