Fishing and Furniture: Joe Pera's Inspirations Behind 'Joe Pera Talks With You' Season 3

"You got me before lunch, so my brain isn't great," explains Joe Pera over Zoom from a nondescript production office in Brooklyn. As is often the case, the Buffalo-born stand-up comedian, the creator and star of the Adult Swim series Joe Pera Talks With You, is being modest. Even in an awkward pre-meal lull, his mind draws fascinating connections between his work, which retains a homemade quality despite growing more ambitious with each passing year, and the movies, books, music, and YouTube videos that influence his distinctly poignant, sharply funny comedy. He's just not going to toot his own horn—that wouldn't be the Joe Pera Talks With You way. In the series, which debuted its third season with two new episodes this past Sunday on Adult Swim and will eventually find its way to HBO Max, where the first two seasons are currently available to stream, Pera plays a fictionalized version of himself if he lived in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and taught choir at a middle school. Like Pera's stand-up, the series can scan as quiet, folksy, and simple—episodes have quasi-instructional titles like "Joe Pera Sits With You" or "Joe Pera Shows You How to Build a Fire"—but that delicate aesthetic, with its direct address to the camera and slow pace, disguises a more contemplative, searching show. Episodes tackle heavy topics like death and grief without sacrificing the wit (and strangeness) of the comedy. It's a difficult balancing act, especially within the short 11-minute episodes. What does he find inspiration for such a dense, complicated show? First off, Pera is quick to credit long-time collaborators like like Conner O'Malley, Dan Licata, Marty Schousboe, and Jo Firestone, who plays his girlfriend in the series and serves as a writer on the show. When asked about shooting the new episodes, he sounds happy to have been a job provider who could make sure "at least my friends were working during the pandemic." But making the show is clearly work that Pera takes seriously, constructing each episode with great care and incorporating his many interests into the fabric of the series.

Catch and Cook YouTube Videos In Season 2, Joe Pera Talks With You had a whole episode called ​​"Joe Pera Watches Internet Videos with You," where Joe and Sarah (Firestone) stayed up late watching internet videos on their phones. It's a surprisingly tender portrayal of what it's like to show someone you care about a private online obsession. So, it's no surprise that Season 3 was also influenced by the videos he found online, which also inform how they cast the show. "Conner O'Malley and I, one of our bigger influences is just YouTube videos because most things you see on TV can't compare to how interesting someone is on camera when they can talk and fully express themselves. Conner is into this one guy who I think camps on construction sites and tries to get away with it. There are great actors, but you could just find that person and put them in the show—it's a lot more interesting to me. "I've always done YouTube videos with my grandparents and anyone you can wrangle in because it gives it a true homemade feel, and even though it's a show on a network now, I want to preserve that feel. Who can we just grab and ask them to say a line? It gives it that feel of a community-made show. If we're scouting locations, if the bartender has a great voice, it's usually more interesting and gives us an idea that we wouldn't have thought to write. It's about keeping your eyes open. "I watch a lot of fishing videos where it's catch and cook. I like watching people catch fish and then watch them cook them right on the bank of a river. That made its way into an episode. "I haven't figured out the psychology of it. I like videos a lot where people do stuff and build stuff. I love the Townsends channel on YouTube and I just did some videos with them, and it was a real treat. I love watching people cook, build, and I think that's an extension of it. Watching someone pull a fish out of a river and then immediately cook it is pretty cool. Maybe being inside a lot during the lockdown compelled me to want to watch people out in nature doing stuff and feeding themselves right out of a river. "It's part of the slowing down that I like to do in the show. I like to present a program at a walking pace that has those details and textures. I do think part of the reason I over-research, even if there's another writer writing the script, I feel like I want to make sure I have an understanding of everything going on in a process, like with the bean-drying in last season. I remember Paul Thomas Anderson with There Will Be Blood had descriptions of how the wells being dug in the script, and it's like, "Yeah, maybe you shouldn't include all of that in an entertainment show," but at the same time you can feel when someone has done their research properly in the way it's presented."

Now I Sit Me Down by Witold Rybczynski A typical episode of Joe Pera Talks With You combines facts, jokes, and emotion. During the past year, Pera had even more time than normal to research every episode and tweak every line. "Too much time can sometimes be a problem," he joked. The first episode of Season 3, where Joe takes his friend Gene (Gene Kelly) to buy a chair, involved quite a bit of reading. "I [read] a balance of science-fiction stuff to unwind but I also read a lot about chairs and sitting. I read this one, Now I Sit Me Down by by Witold Rybczynski. It's a pop history about chairs and I read a bunch of other stuff about chairs and chair-making, which you can definitely get way in over your head trying to research chairs and furniture. I think I kinda showed that in the show. It's an immense world and there's so much to say about it, so to try to wrangle all that into an 11-minute episode is a lot."

The music of Aaron Esposito (AAESPO) One of the best episodes of Joe Pera Talks With You is the first season's "Joe Pera Reads You the Church Announcements," which finds the Joe character hearing The Who's "Baba O'Riley" for the first time and promptly wanting to spread the word. Clearly, music is important to Pera's creative process. "Ryan Dann, who's the composer, and I usually put together a playlist to think about each season. We like this composer Aaron Esposito, who goes by the name of AAESPO. He allowed us to use the song that he had written in the lighthouse episode from Season 2, and we used another one of his pieces. It's contemporary horn music. That doesn't make it sound that appealing, but it's really dynamic and great to listen to while writing. That was good. "I gotta say, Ryan Dann, the music he does really makes the show. He's pretty self-taught and he's always learning some instrument or another. He learned the cello last season and he continued to do that each season. He keeps growing in all sorts of interesting ways. He'll get an idea and most people would say, 'I'll have to think around it because I can't play that instrument.' But he'll just learn how to do it. "There's one called 'Joe Pera Talks To You About School-Appropriate Entertainment' in the middle of the season about what videos are both entertaining enough but also that you can show in class and won't get you in trouble with the principal. He watched a bunch of mid-'90s films and learned to create a Denis the Menace style composition, and to think he did that for just one episode. As much research as I do in one episode for the writing, he does that for each episode with the music."

Dumb and Dumber Like many people, Pera spent the lockdown period watching a lot of movies. Twice during our conversation, he recommended Patrick Wang's two-part epic A Bread Factory, which he found encouraging because it was "trying to access genuine feelings from people and telling a good story that's not over the top or ridiculous." At the same time, he also revisited a Jim Carrey classic. "Dumb and Dumber was something I got a new appreciation of this year, just wanting a big laugh this past year. But I rewatched it while we were making the show and just thinking about the craft of it, how perfectly fine-tuned all the comedy is. It's just an incredible comedic achievement. I know comedy films don't get the same credit, and that's fine, but it's awesome. It's so simple but also so well done. That was good. Just give some dumb guys a bunch of money—maybe that's all a movie needs? "But also you learn how hard it is to set up shots with proper joke payoff and it's a perfect combination of things. Just watching Jim Carrey's face. I know how hard it is now because Marty Schousboe, the director of the show who deserves a ton of credit for making the show with me—he's been a partner through this process—he'll put the camera on me for a close-up and be like, 'Do this.' Now, I'm not a great actor. He'll be like, 'We just need a nice smile,' or this or that. It's hard to do something that seems normal! So for Jim Carrey, just looking at all of his close-up reaction shots through that movie while I was in the process of trying to shoot close-up shots, to be able to do that on cue over and over again, I realized just how impressive it is."