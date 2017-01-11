John Oliver Demolishes Donald Trump's Border Wall Plans

After his scalding, anti-Trump segment a few weeks ago in which he promised to #MakeDonaldDrumpfAgain, John Oliver took another forceful hit at the Republican front-runner on Last Week Tonight. Declaring his intent to "take a serious proposal by a serious presidential candidate seriously", Oliver spent 18-minutes systematically shredding the argument for Trump’s proposed Mexican border wall, pointing out that -- among other issues -- the construction will actually cost $25 billion. Trump estimated $4 billion, "a margin of error [that] is only the GDP of Moldova."

As Oliver puts it: "It's a big dumb thing that only gets more expensive over time. It's like getting a pet walrus: You think it's stupid now—wait until you learn what a bucket of sea cucumbers costs. You're not prepared for that." Watch the segment above.