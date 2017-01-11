Entertainment

John Oliver Demolishes Donald Trump's Border Wall Plans

By Published On 03/21/2016 By Published On 03/21/2016
Comedy Central/YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

After his scalding, anti-Trump segment a few weeks ago in which he promised to #MakeDonaldDrumpfAgain, John Oliver took another forceful hit at the Republican front-runner on Last Week Tonight. Declaring his intent to "take a serious proposal by a serious presidential candidate seriously", Oliver spent 18-minutes systematically shredding the argument for Trump’s proposed Mexican border wall, pointing out that -- among other issues -- the construction will actually cost $25 billion. Trump estimated $4 billion, "a margin of error [that] is only the GDP of Moldova."

As Oliver puts it: "It's a big dumb thing that only gets more expensive over time. It's like getting a pet walrus: You think it's stupid now—wait until you learn what a bucket of sea cucumbers costs. You're not prepared for that." Watch the segment above.


Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Anna Silman is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment who is now curious what a bucket of sea cucumbers costs. Find her on Twitter: @annaesilman.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Behold the Beautiful Mayhem of This YouTuber's Hydraulic-Press Videos

related

READ MORE
Here's What It Would Be Like to Live With Tom Cruise
Thrillist Studios

related

READ MORE
How to Beat Your Friends at 'Super Mario Run'

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like