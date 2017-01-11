John Oliver Demolishes Donald Trump's Border Wall Plans

After his scalding, anti-Trump segment a few weeks ago in which he promised to #MakeDonaldDrumpfAgain, John Oliver took another forceful hit at the Republican front-runner on Last Week Tonight. Declaring his intent to "take a serious proposal by a serious presidential candidate seriously", Oliver spent 18-minutes systematically shredding the argument for Trump’s proposed Mexican border wall, pointing out that -- among other issues -- the construction will actually cost $25 billion. Trump estimated $4 billion, "a margin of error [that] is only the GDP of Moldova."
As Oliver puts it: "It's a big dumb thing that only gets more expensive over time. It's like getting a pet walrus: You think it's stupid now—wait until you learn what a bucket of sea cucumbers costs. You're not prepared for that." Watch the segment above.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Anna Silman is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment who is now curious what a bucket of sea cucumbers costs. Find her on Twitter: @annaesilman.