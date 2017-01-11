Watch John Oliver Beg Donald Trump to Quit the Election

As Donald Trump's campaign team continues to develop a higher turnover rate than your favorite pancakes, another new adviser has emerged: John Oliver.

The Last Week Tonight host has spent most of the election season dismantling Trump's policies and self-mythologized history -- most notably when he tried to make Donald Drumpf again -- but he took a decidedly different approach on last night's show, pitching a way for the Republican nominee to come out on top and avoid potential embarrassment come November.

"Simply drop out and tell America this entire candidacy was a stunt, a satire designed to expose the flaws of the system," Oliver said. "You could actually make a fairly decent case for that," he added, explaining that over the last year Trump has accidentally exposed flaws in the campaign finance system, the media, the Republican party, and voters' own moral compasses.