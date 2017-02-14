All the Ways the 'John Wick' Sequel Expanded the Franchise Universe

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the movie John Wick: Chapter 2, and discusses the ending of the movie in detail. Reader discretion is advised.

Despite the propensity for chaotic violence, there are rules in the Wick-verse. While the film series kicked off with 2014's John Wick, a stylish gun-fu headshot of a revenge thriller starring weary action movie lifer Keanu Reeves, the second entry in the saga is a more advanced study in Wick-ology. John Wick was the introductory course; John Wick: Chapter 2 is the masterclass. Consult Wick-ipedia accordingly.

What makes the sequel so impressive? The clear understanding by the creators that what fans affectionately refer to as "world-building" is also just smart storytelling. Besides the hand-to-hand-combat, the dry wit, the emotional appeal to dog lovers, part of what made the first John Wick such an effective -- and unique -- crime film was the fetishization of underworld etiquette: the code shared by hired killers, the fancy Continental Hotel where assassins stay, and the sense that every character stepped out of a GQ photo shoot.