Johnny Sibilly's Number One Was Always Britney Spears

Right now, Johnny Sibilly really has it made. The 34-year-old actor is starring in two of the gayest shows on television, HBO's Hacks and Peacock's reboot of Queer as Folk. When you ask Sibilly about acting on two series that are exactly what they are and unapologetically queer in every aspect of their DNA, he immediately lights up. "That's one of the things that I've been saying about this new influx of queer content," he says. "It doesn't feel like, 'Here's the ABCs for cis heterosexual people to understand what it's like to be us.' It's more like, 'Here we are, if you've got to Google, Google the sayings or the things,' but it's really refreshing."

Sibilly, in general, is really proud of his filmography: For many of the roles that he's gotten to play, as Costas on Pose or even Wilson on Hacks, for example, he's been able to portray characters who are challenging him as an actor and helping to change how media portrays queer people. His biggest role to-date in doing just that is Noah on Queer as Folk, an accomplished lawyer who, in the aftermath of the shooting in their community, struggles with losing his boyfriend and addiction.

But that's not all to Noah's story, which is a large reason why Sibilly was excited about being part of the reboot. He remembers seeing the first episode and afterwards approaching creator Stephen Dunn in tears. "I was like, 'It just feels like I've never met these people before.' They don't feel like composite characters, they feel fresh and new and it doesn't feel like there's a box being checked. It just feels like these people exist in the world." That's clearly something incredibly important to Sibilly, and when he talked to Thrillist about what pop culture he saw himself in growing up, characters who broke the norm were always his beacon.