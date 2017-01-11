Comedian Jon Glaser Loves Jewish Pumpkins and Killing Paul Rudd

If Glaser's name doesn't ring a bell, you missed his Adult Swim masterpiece Delocated, his appearances on Parks and Recreation, his lengthy stint on Late Night on Conan O'Brien, and appearances on Inside Amy Schumer and Human Giant, sketch shows he also toiled away on as a writer. So maybe watch Jon Glaser Loves Gear? Just a thought. You're out of the loop, man.

"This gear show comes from a genuine place of really loving gear and all the stuff that’s involved in whatever the activity you’re doing," Glaser tells us during an afternoon of decorating pumpkins. He picks up a flawless orange gourd as an example. "Like this could even be a gear show, like, I love all the markers, and all the stuff, and I love the way the little thing attaches into the pumpkin, and then it’s a little teeny thing, but it’s not quite a nail, it’s flat, but you know, you start getting into all the details of that stuff, whatever the activity, whether it’s athletic or not, uh, and that’s really what’s at the heart of the show."