Will 'Game of Thrones' Have a Happy Ending?

The finale of Season 6 of Game of Thrones ended with dragons in the air, ships at sea, a fearless leader on a journey, and, more likely than not, a big, goofy smile on your stupid face. Daenerys and her posse sailing west capped off the episode with a giddy moment, one that made me applaud in the direction of my screen like a senior citizen clapping for the pilot when the plane lands. For the first time, it felt like Game of Thrones might end with a big group hug.

Typically, in the immediate aftermath of a new episode, I feel a sense of doom. It's a good type of doom, like the emotional rush you experience as you get thrown off an inner tube pulled by a speedboat. It's a feeling I've gotten used to over the years and even started to enjoy and cultivate; Sundays are for leisure, reflection, and controlled blasts of nihilism. The psychological distress the show inflicts can be soothing, like a big budget ASMR video for masochists.