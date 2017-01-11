The Most Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Finale Moments, Ranked

10. Wildfire literally disintegrating the High Sparrow

All signs pointed to the Mad King's weapons of mass destruction lighting up the High Sparrow and his Faith of the Seven cronies, though I couldn't have predicted Cersei's terrorist act would happen right off the bat, or that the devastation would be so controlled. Now that I think about it, yeah, that is what happened to the chaps aboard Stannis' fleet during the Battle of Blackwater, so the High Sparrow's skin dissolving off his bones shouldn't have been that surprising. Props to the High Sparrow for playing it cool until the very end.

9. Varys appearing in Dorne

A few episodes back, Varys went on a secret mission. Some speculated that he was off to court a new army. Others thought he was a traitor, zipping back to King's Landing to alert the Lannisters. Whatever he was off to do, he admitted that if he failed, Tyrion wouldn't see him again. But Varys is back -- and now he's forged an alliance with the Dornish warrior women AND Olenna, the Queen of Thorns. No one will ever be able to adequately explain how Varys then made it all the way from Dorne to Meereen in time to join Daenerys and Tyrion as they set sail for Westeros, but I'm happy the Spider did, because Varys rules.