Jon Snow's Alive, and We Need to Talk About It

In the lead-up to season six, Game of Thrones teased us with trailers, teased us with interviews, teased us with shots of Jon Snow in Weekend at Bernie's mode. And for whatever reason, after a major revelation in "Home," the second episode of the season, it still feels like we're being teased. But.. we like it?

Think back over the last, painful year. "I’ve been told I’m dead," declared Kit Harington, after his character, Jon Snow, was brutally stabbed in the season-five finale. "NO THEY DID NOT!" declared everyone else in the world. People couldn't believe it. Like, they really couldn't believe it, and promptly spent the next year in theorizing agony. Harington went on the defensive. "I had a sit-down with [series creators] Dan [Weiss] and David [Benioff], we did the Tony Soprano walk, and they said, 'Look, you're gone, it’s done' ... I’m dead. I’m not coming back next season."