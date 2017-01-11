See Jon Stewart Give Larry Wilmore's 'The Nightly Show' the Send-Off It Deserved

Every time Jon Stewart makes a return to TV, it's required viewing. Last night, as the former Daily Show host visited The Nightly Show on its final broadcast, he gave audiences another gem. While Stewart started off his spot with a timely crack at Peter Thiel, most of his words were dedicated to praising the work of Larry Wilmore, one of his former correspondents whose Comedy Central show has now come to an abrupt and unfortunate end.
"I just decided to stop by and tell you I love you," he said, telling Wilmore not to confuse cancellation with failure. "You gave voice to under-served voices in the media arena, and you did it in a show that was raw and poignant and funny and smart. ... You started a conversation that was not on television when you began, and you worked with a group of people who you invited to that conversation to collaborate with you, to sharpen that conversation, and what you don't realize is you walk out of this room and that conversation doesn't end."
You can watch the poignant moment above, and the whole episode here.
