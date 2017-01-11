Jon Stewart Tears into Trump in a Perfect Return to Late Night

My Republican father loved Jon Stewart and the no-holds-barred comedy of The Daily Show. Despite liberal leanings, a contentious relationship with Fox News, and a record of annihilating George W. Bush night after night after night, Stewart's rants kept my dear, Obama-spurning dad in stitches. He wanted the perspective. He appreciated the honesty. He adored the faces Stewart made right after the perfect 24-hour news network clip.

My dad will be happy today. So will anyone who can relate. Last night, just minutes after Donald Trump's finale speech at the Republican National Convention, Stewart resumed his position behind a desk -- his old cohort Stephen Colbert's, specifically -- to dismantle the current political hubbub. It's a breath of fresh air.