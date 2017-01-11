Whoops: Jonah Hill Accidentally Sent Drake His Weight-Loss Diary

Stars are just like us... except when they consult Channing Tatum for health advice and accidentally e-mail international R&B stars personal information. But other than that, just like us.
This week, Jonah Hill stopped by The Tonight Show and revealed the hardships of gaining and losing weight for movie roles. For his new drama War Dogs, the actor had to put on the pounds. After wrapping, when he wanted to shed it all, he called Tatum, his 21 Jump Street costar, for advice.
"Hey, if I eat less and go to a trainer, will I get in good shape?"
"Yes, of course you will, you dumb motherf**ker."
This is where the real #HollywoodActorProblems start. Watch the video above to hear about Hill's attempt at a food diary, and how he wound up sending it off to Drake, who was absolutely no help in balancing the actor's diet. Hill's anecdote isn't so much embarrassing as it is ideal -- if only Drake was the recipient of our misfired e-mails. Sorry to our parents and exes who've received our overshares.
