The Difference Between Miami and Everywhere Else, According to Jonah Hill

"And I found that it was a little harder for me to walk around unrecognized there. It's so bizarre -- I go to different countries and I never know. In Japan, because comedies don't do well in Japan, I'm only known for Moneyball and Wolf of Wall Street. It's always different everywhere you go."

Las Vegas

"I've shot there before, and I really like the chaos of shooting in a casino. It's a challenge, because people are there, and they're there on their vacation, and if they're seeing a movie being shot, they're attracted to see what's going on -- especially with Bradley [Cooper] having been in The Hangover films. But I always think I'm really lucky to have my job, where you get to live out your extremities through your work. I live a pretty mellow lifestyle, but it's interesting to get to live the life of someone like Efraim for a few months.