Why Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele Got Personal in the 'Spring Awakening' Documentary

The power Spring Awakening has over a certain generation of musical theater fans is hard to quantify. You could feel it in the room when the new documentary Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, available now on HBO Max, premiered last week in New York and a bunch of millennials lost their minds when the cast came out to perform some numbers after the screening had ended. Spring Awakening, based on the 19th Century play by Frank Wedekind, was transformed into a rock musical that debuted on Broadway in 2006 with music by singer songwriter Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater. Telling the story of a group of teens exploring their sexualities and butting up against the puritanical, unhearing nature of adults in their universe, the show won a heap of Tonys and made stars out of its young cast including Jonathan Groff, now of Mindhunter and The Matrix: Resurrections; Lea Michele of Glee; and John Gallagher Jr. of 10 Cloverfield Lane and Short Term 12. The documentary, directed by Michael John Warren, not only documents the 15th anniversary concert to benefit the Actors Fund that took place last November, but the entire process of mounting the show. It's already made headlines thanks to just how confessional it gets. (Yes, Michele does explain showing Groff her "whole vagina.") But that only seems fitting for Spring Awakening, a musical that through evocative language encapsulates not just teen angst, but something deeper and more universally recognizable. Hopping on a Zoom call with Michele and Groff I couldn't help but describe what Spring Awakening meant to me. Turns out, I was not alone.

I was just curious how many people have come to you today, as I am, being like, "Oh, my god, this meant so much to me." I was a 16 year old crying in my car, listening to the cast recording every day. Lea Michele: That's particularly sweet. We have heard versions of that. That really means a lot. Jonathan Groff: This is not a press day. It doesn't feel like a press day. It feels like talking about our diaries, or our journals, or our home movies. To hear you, and to hear other people today, talk about how much the show means to them, it means everything, because we're with you. That's what it was like when we were doing the show, because we were the same age-ish as the fans. It was this very unique experience in that way. Did you feel the documentary had to be a deeply personal thing too because the show was that for so many people? Michele: Initially, this was just a dream that [co-star] Lauren Pritchard had, to unite as a cast and come together to do a benefit performance for The Actors Fund. Jonathan so incredibly put this entire thing together. Then somewhere along the way, Jonathan was like, "Do you think we should film this?" And we were like, "Absolutely, we have to." It not only tells the tale of this underdog Broadway show's rise to success in 2006, it also shows this incredible reunion in 2021, coming back together 15 years later as a cast. We really felt ready to open up and to talk about what it was like. I think we needed time and life experience to step away from this incredibly intense experience that we all had and went through. It's a great opportunity for people to know us for who we are, and open up and talk about what Spring Awakening was like, then and now, and also get some really deep insight into our interpersonal relationships along the way. Groff: We didn't say, "Let's bare it all." Michele: No, not at all. Groff: It was all happening so fast. So you were shocked when the vagina revelation came out? Michele: It is a revelation. Thank you so much for saying that. You have such a close relationship. How much did telling the story of Spring Awakening also mean baring your soul about your own relationship and your own closeness? Groff: People through the years have always asked us, "You two are so close. Where does this bond come from?" Michele: People couldn't believe it. Groff: Couldn't understand it. Michele: They couldn't believe that we weren't actually sleeping together behind the scenes. We couldn't just be friends there. This closeness to people was that they couldn't really understand or put their finger on. Groff: I love the way that they tell the story in the documentary, even in the rehearsal for the hayloft scene. When you're in your late teens and early twenties the relationships, the friendships, the romantic relationships, are just so much more intense than anything else in the rest of your life, because you're figuring out who you are. It so happened that Lea and I were figuring out who we were while doing this really intense material. It bonded us in such a specific way. The show also is this gift to young people, both that are in it, whoever gets to perform Spring Awakening, but also like you, that get to see it, and cry, and sing in the car. Steven and Duncan, when they wrote the show, they're taking young people seriously. They're treating them with such respect and complexity. I love that the documentary tells the complexity of our relationship, and the way that our relationship became complex because of the material that we were able to perform. This is a radical show that deals with sexuality and abortion, and I was wondering how it sat with you now that you are older. Michele: I think we knew, when we were younger, that what we were doing was so important. I do know that the themes definitely penetrated and we were aware of the things that we were saying and we were doing. But, it wasn't until doing this reunion, and then especially watching the documentary, that I had the opportunity with time and age, and to step back, look at it and say, "Wow. I can't believe we did that every night. That he beat me every night, that we kissed that much every night." But also, certain lyrics now as adults, they make sense now. I understand what "purple summer" means. "Oh, I'm going to be wounded." I know that. I've been wounded. "Left Behind" has a completely different meaning having experienced extreme loss. Even now as a parent, I think that we had the gift of being young and doing it sort of blindly, but now as adults coming back and really having the life experience and insight into this body of work, that is truly like poetry. Everyone has their own meaning and interpretation of what those certain words and moments mean to them.

What it was like living in those songs again. Did they all come back so quickly? Did it take some time to adjust? Michele: Oh my god, can I just say really quickly. I haven't said this all day. Jonathan, obviously, it was his idea with Lauren to put this together, but he said more times than I can count, he was like, "We are not acting out Spring Awakening. We are adults. We are in our 30s. No one wants to see us reenacting those scenes again. We're going to hold our binders, and we're just going to stand there and say the word and sing the songs." Fast forward to the rehearsal process, and he's like, "[Director] Michael [Mayer], I think that we should do the choreography for 'Word of Your Body.'" We said earlier that a lot of the songs, it just comes right back to you. But the scenes, I think that they've completely left my brain. I didn't remember saying a lot of these words. We really did the rehearsal process of building this show from the ground up again, in only three days. Groff: We had a music rehearsal, two days in the room, and then that was it. Then we were in the theater, and Michael Mayer, the director, was very adamant about it being short and fast. He was like, "It's going to come back to you. Don't overthink it. Let's do this. Go." And, he was right. It came. It was kind of body first in a very Spring Awakening way where we let it sort of just come right out of us. I couldn't stop crying through the entire thing. As you can see in the documentary, I'm a mess through the entire rehearsal process, performance. Jonathan, why in the moment did you feel that you wanted to act it out again? Michele: Wanted to kiss me again. Groff: I really wanted to make out with Lea again. Let's be real. This show. I don't know, it just took over. There's a sense memory, I think, that comes with music. We started just, also organically, remembering the blocking, the meaning. Michael Mayer directed the fuck out of that show. Every line, everything had an intention. Maybe because we were young, and he was really holding our hands and saying, "You go here, and you stand here, and you say this." A lot of it was just in our bodies, I guess. It came back, and then it felt important to deliver the audience, the characters. It sold out in like three hours. People wanted us to be Melchior, and Wendla, and Moritz, and Georg, and Martha. They wanted to see the characters, so it felt like a responsibility to deliver it to the fans, and not half-ass read it. Did you feel like you had to wait a certain amount of time to tell stories like when you and John Gallagher Jr. illegally had a sleepover in the theater?

Michele: Very illegally. What we didn't mention in the documentary is that we actually did it twice. Once with Gallagher, and then Jonathan and I did it again, just the two of us. By the time we did it the second time, a couple people were picking up on what we were doing, but the fact that we got away with it then, in 2006, is still...I wasn't lying when I said we were actually like peeing our pants. We were so nervous that night. The bravery that we had, to sleep in the theater with no power all night long, I'd be terrified to do that now. I think that most people know the story, but I'm sure that there are some that will watch this that were there, being like, "What? They did that?" And not know. Groff: We had the presence of mind, at that time, to mark the moment. We knew it was special. We knew it was life changing. We knew it would never be the same once we left the show, and I'm so proud of our younger selves that we took those moments. All of the adults were telling us the whole time, "It's never like this. Take in every second." They were right. They were absolutely right, and that was an example of one of those moments where we were like, "Let's mark this time." Both of you have sort of spent some time away from theater. Did doing the concert sort of reignite any of those feelings of wanting to spend more time on stage? Michele: Not only on stage, but on stage together. All we've been saying since that night is, "Okay, what show are we going to do together? We have to find something to do together on Broadway again." What I feel like I create with him, there's no feeling like it. As a new mom, I haven't performed in a while, so the night had a lot of extra meaning for me, as well. Just getting to perform again after so long. Groff: We all have so much respect for each other. That cast. We watched each other on stage, as you know, we were always on stage for the whole show. There's such a work ethic and there's such a talent in every single person in that cast. I really felt when it was over, and while it was happening that week, this reverence for each other's character, and each other's talent, and this desire to continue to grow, and water, and nurture these bonds that go so deep. It's been 15 years, and every single person on that stage is so epically gifted. We all deeply love each other, so we want to keep finding ways to create and make things with each other across the board. Any dream shows you'd want to do together? Michele: Do you have one? I just saw Music Man, recently, and I was like, "Oh my gosh. At some point in our life, I will be Marion and you will be the Music Man." Groff: Oh my god. Amazing. Michele: I'd love to do Sweeney Todd with Jonathan. I think that would be really, really great. We sort of missed the boat to be Evelyn Nesbit and Younger Brother in Ragtime together. That would've been fun. Groff: Amazing. Making new work with you. With this documentary and Spring Awakening, Michael, Tom, Steven, and Duncan: They took such risks, and made something that changed theater. That paved the way for Next to Normal, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton. You want to take risks with people you love and feel safe with. So, I want to make new work with you. I want to push it. I want to try something new with that whole team, that whole group. There's such trust and love. I want to keep pushing the artistic boundaries.