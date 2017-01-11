Jordan Peele, Half of 'Key & Peele,' Imagines Comedies Like Scary Movies

What did you discover about New York that you only found because you left?

In Midtown, there are a couple places where you can get street meat, like halal food. There are a couple of those stands that I never ventured when I was living there. I always assumed they were...

Unsanitary?

Exactly. The hygiene rating would not be up to snuff. I've gone back there and stayed at hotels in Midtown, and for a late-night snack, there's nothing like a good, dirty bag of food.

Who is your favorite Keanu? I can name one.

There's Keanu Reeves, [although] "Keanu," of course, means "cool breeze" in Hawaiian. But, no, that was a part of it. When you have a name like Keanu or Sigourney or Seal or Cher or Oprah, that only belongs to one person. There's an iconic element to it. We were definitely looking for a face for this movie that was iconic in a way that was bigger than Key & Peele, bigger than the show we had built. It all just kind of worked. I remember it was all in a couple of moments, we figured out we needed something with some heart that would take us through and justify why these guys are doing this. It just came to me like a lightning bolt. A kitten named Keanu.