The First 'Nope' Trailer Is a Big Yes

Leave it to the mind of Jordan Peele to give you a little bit of a movie history lesson in the first trailer for his new, terrifying-looking film Nope. The spot, which will air during the Super Bowl, opens with Eadweard Muybridge's "The Horse in Motion," as Keke Palmer's character explains, "Did you know the very first assembly of photographs to create a motion picture was a two-second clip of a Black man on a horse?" That man, she touts, was her ancestor and she and Daniel Kaluuya run a ranch where they have the only Black-owned horse training business in Hollywood.

But that's only the beginning of the story. As you can expect from Peele, it's going to get much weirder and scarier from there. Something is in the sky—turning out the lights, freaking out the horses—and Palmer and Kaluuya are going to have to deal with whatever it is. As was the case with Us, we're probably going to have to, thankfully, wait until theaters until we get a better understanding of what the threat is, but Kaluuya sums it up pretty well. "What's a bad miracle?" he asks. "They got a word for that?"

In the meantime, Peele is placating eager viewers with a host of horrifying imagery—what's up with that crab?—for us to unpack as we sit not-very-patiently for July 22.