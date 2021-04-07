Josh Duhamel Has Luscious Gray Locks in Netflix's 'Jupiter's Legacy' Trailer

Sometimes the best superhero stories are the ones that test our perceptions of superheroes themselves, digging deeper into their minds, their pasts, finding out what makes them tick, revealing the flaws that lie underneath. Superhero deconstruction is nothing new, but with the success of movies like Joker and shows like The Boys, it's clear there's an audience clamoring for more complex examinations of what, exactly, it means to be a hero. Jupiter's Legacy, the upcoming Netflix series directed by Steven S. DeKnight (Spartacus, Daredevil) based on the comic series by Mark Millar (Kingsman, Kick-Ass), focuses on two generations of superheroes: the now-elderly team who protected the planet in the past, and the new guard reckoning with their future.

Nearly a century after the first superhero team got their powers and revealed themselves to the world, their kids are taking up the mantle, but being the child of people with special powers while trying to figure out how to use your own special powers isn't easy. Plus, you're scrutinized at every turn by the citizens of the world expecting you to live up to the ideal of your parents while the world is shifting all around you. No pressure.

Jupiter's Legacy stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, and Matt Lanter, and drops on Netflix May 7.