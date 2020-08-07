I Don't Understand Why Everyone Hates 'Jurassic Park III'

There's plenty of movies out there that I love that could be described as a "guilty pleasure," if I were the type of person who ever felt guilty about something I enjoyed. I take pride in my amazing tastes in all aspects of life, especially in my love for films like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Ocean's 12, and TRON: Legacy, all good and popular movies that everyone loves.

Jokes aside, yes, I am aware that some movies, like the ones mentioned above, are almost universally derided, and often with good reason (although why you wouldn't immediately love a movie in which Jeff Bridges dresses in a robe and says stuff like "Biodigital jazz, man" is beyond me). But I have never -- never! -- understood why more people don't love Jurassic Park III.

If you need a refresher, Jurassic Park III, directed by Joe Johnston and released in 2001 to mixed reviews, maroons everyone's favorite paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) on Isla Sorna, where InGen tested its DNA splicing technology on dinosaur species, which have been running wild since the closing of Jurassic Park in the first movie. Dr. Grant gets suckered into returning to the island because of research funding dangled by Paul and Amanda Kirby (William H. Macy and Téa Leoni) after their kid, Eric (Trevor Morgan), crash-lands on the island in a parasailing accident. Obviously, things do not go as planned, and the group is menaced by a pack of Velociraptors, Pteranodons, and a marauding Spinosaurus.

Despite what anyone else might tell you, Jurassic Park III -- which is now on Netflix, along with the first two movies -- is quite nearly as good as the original. Here are a few reasons why, and it all starts with a talking raptor.