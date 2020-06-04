Watch the Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx Movie 'Just Mercy' for Free

In the opening moments of Just Mercy, Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx) is driving home from his work of cutting down trees when he's stopped by an overwhelming number of police. He puts his hands where they can see them. The conversation with the sheriff is falsely jovial, until he is approached by officers with guns. He has no idea what they are accusing him of. But still, despite not having committed a crime, he is arrested, charged with murder, and put on death row.

In light of protests around the country over the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and the other Black men and women who have been murdered in targeted racist killings and at the hands of police, calls have echoed for people to educate themselves on the systemic racism at the heart of the U.S., whether that be through books or movies. One work that has been recommended over and over is late 2019's Just Mercy, the film adaptation of Bryan Stevenson's memoir, Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption, about taking on McMillian's case as a young defense attorney. Now, Warner Bros. has made the movie available to watch for free for the entire month of June on all digital rental platforms.