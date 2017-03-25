Wonder Woman Leads the First, Epic 'Justice League' Trailer

Can the Justice League redeem the contentious reputation of last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and save the future of DC Comics' superhero movies? The November blockbuster's first trailer comes at the problem swinging.

The setup: Batman is back on his feet after butting heads with Superman and battling Doomsday, a monstrous, resurrected version of Zod, the baddie from 2013's Man of Steel. Superman's dead (for now), and Bats needs to round-up the world's post powerful heroes to fight the remaining threat. Remember that psychedelic dream Batman had in the middle of Dawn of Justice, where he imagined himself fighting off winged beasts on a desert planet? That's back in play in Justice League, as those alien arrive on Earth to... well that's unclear. But we do know Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg punch them in the faces.